U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, poses for a photo with students from his English Club in Agadez City, Agadez, July 2, 2021. Kagere instructed approximately 40 students from Agadez City on basic English grammar and spelling. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 06:03
|Photo ID:
|6735472
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-AV821-0002
|Resolution:
|1143x1600
|Size:
|640.61 KB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Gift of Giving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT