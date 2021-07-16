The Gift of Giving

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, teaches English to students in Agadez City, Agadez, July 2, 2021. Interactions like these are important towards building rapport with the host nation military and the community of Agadez. These are several ways the personnel at AB 201 showed their gratitude to their host nation and seek to make lasting impacts in the future. (courtesy photo)

    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Chaplain corps
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    435 AEW
    Nigerien Air Base 201

