The Gift of Giving

U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, teaches English to students in Agadez City, Agadez, July 2, 2021. Interactions like these are important towards building rapport with the host nation military and the community of Agadez. These are several ways the personnel at AB 201 showed their gratitude to their host nation and seek to make lasting impacts in the future. (courtesy photo)
07.16.2021
07.16.2021
|6735471
|210716-F-AV821-0001
|1534x1096
|776.36 KB
AGADEZ, NE
|2
|0
