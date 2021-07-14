Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers, medical and dental leaders from the Kaiserslautern Military Community render honors during the singing of the U.S. and German national anthems at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Specialty Dental Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

