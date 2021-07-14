Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Manuel Pozo-Alonso, commander, Dental Health Command Europe addresses the audience during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Dental Specialty Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
