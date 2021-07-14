U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Manuel Pozo-Alonso, commander, Dental Health Command Europe addresses the audience during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Dental Specialty Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:09 Photo ID: 6735278 VIRIN: 210714-A-PB921-0009 Resolution: 3360x4751 Size: 10.7 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.