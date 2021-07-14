Antoine Mitchell, a human resources assistant with Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, narrates the Specialty Dental Clinic ribbon cutting ceremony at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6735274
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-PB921-0002
|Resolution:
|3588x4673
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT