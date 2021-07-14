Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general of Regional Health Command Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, provides remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Specialty Dental Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6735279
    VIRIN: 210714-A-PB921-0018
    Resolution: 3177x4335
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    Regional Health Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    Dental Health Command Europe and Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT