Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general of Regional Health Command Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, provides remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Specialty Dental Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

