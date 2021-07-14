U.S. Army Senior medical and dental leaders with Regional Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe and Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Specialty Dental Clinic at Landstuhl, Germany July 14, 2021. The new dental facility will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6735281 VIRIN: 210714-A-PB921-0021 Resolution: 6556x4552 Size: 16.7 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Health Command Europe Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.