    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center left, listens to a base and mission overview presented by Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, center right, and Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, in the air traffic control tower during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand look at Ramstein’s unique capabilities after delivering a message of collective defense and airpower to allies and partners at the inaugural Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air Chiefs’ Conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6735271
    VIRIN: 210715-F-KY598-1049
    Resolution: 5708x3211
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Ramstein AB
    Accelerate Change or Lose

