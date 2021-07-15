CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center left, listens to a base and mission overview presented by Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, Col. Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, center right, and Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, in the air traffic control tower during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand look at Ramstein’s unique capabilities after delivering a message of collective defense and airpower to allies and partners at the inaugural Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air Chiefs’ Conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

