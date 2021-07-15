Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

    RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Bullard, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance, asks a question to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during an All Call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July, 15, 2021. Brown took time after his speech to answer questions and concerns posed by Airmen from various units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6735261
    VIRIN: 210715-F-VQ832-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Ramstein AB
    Accelerate Change or Lose

