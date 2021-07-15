U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Bullard, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance, asks a question to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during an All Call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July, 15, 2021. Brown took time after his speech to answer questions and concerns posed by Airmen from various units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6735261 VIRIN: 210715-F-VQ832-1087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.52 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.