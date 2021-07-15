CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with Staff Sgt. Sean Scott, 1st Combat Communications Squadron landing zone safety officer, at a capabilities display during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand look at Ramstein’s unique capabilities after delivering a message of collective defense and airpower to allies and partners at the inaugural Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air Chiefs’ Conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

