    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. answers an Airman’s question during an All Call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took time to talk with Ramstein Airmen during an installation visit as part of a trip to multiple locations in Europe. He stressed the importance of accelerating change within the force and empowering Airmen at every level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6735260
    VIRIN: 210715-F-JM042-1180
    Resolution: 4872x2609
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
