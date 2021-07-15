CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. answers an Airman’s question during an All Call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took time to talk with Ramstein Airmen during an installation visit as part of a trip to multiple locations in Europe. He stressed the importance of accelerating change within the force and empowering Airmen at every level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

