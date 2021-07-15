Right to left: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks to 1st Lt. Miolani Grenier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance capabilities and development deputy chief, Tech. Sgt. Eric Dafforn, 86th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, and Senior Airman Jordan Bybee, 86th OSS intelligence analyst, during their Multi-Capable Airmen display during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand look at Ramstein’s unique capabilities after delivering a message of collective defense and airpower to allies and partners at the inaugural Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air Chiefs’ Conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6735263 VIRIN: 210715-F-KY598-1138 Resolution: 5256x3497 Size: 9.27 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.