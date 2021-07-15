Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base

    RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Right to left: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks to 1st Lt. Miolani Grenier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance capabilities and development deputy chief, Tech. Sgt. Eric Dafforn, 86th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, and Senior Airman Jordan Bybee, 86th OSS intelligence analyst, during their Multi-Capable Airmen display during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand look at Ramstein’s unique capabilities after delivering a message of collective defense and airpower to allies and partners at the inaugural Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air Chiefs’ Conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Ramstein AB
    Accelerate Change or Lose

