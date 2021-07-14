A U.S. Air Force Airman of the 380th Expeditionary Fire Department carries a hose in the rear of a KC-10 Extender during an exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2021. The Fire Department worked together during the exercise, which trained on the ability to use rescue tools to execute an emergency extrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 01:28 Photo ID: 6735176 VIRIN: 210714-F-VZ160-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 34.74 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Fire Department exercises and trains [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.