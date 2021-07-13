U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 380th Expeditionary Fire Department perform an exercise at a KC-10 Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. The Fire Department worked together during the exercise, which trained on the ability to use rescue tools to execute an emergency extrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021
Date Posted: 07.16.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
380th Fire Department exercises and trains, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson