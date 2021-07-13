U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Frederick Dixson, 380th Expeditionary Fire Department firefighter, climbs a ladder into a KC-10 Extender during an exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. The Fire Department worked together during the exercise, which trained on the ability to use rescue tools to execute an emergency extrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6735163
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-VZ160-1004
|Resolution:
|8053x5368
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th Fire Department exercises and trains [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
