380th Fire Department exercises and trains

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Van Lange, 380th Expeditionary Fire Department crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Jonah Del Rio, firefighter, perform the extraction of a simulated casualty from a KC-10 Extender at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021. The Fire Department worked together during the exercise, which trained on the ability to use rescue tools to execute an emergency extrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE