    380th Fire Department exercises and trains [Image 11 of 16]

    380th Fire Department exercises and trains

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Rico, 380th Expeditionary Fire Department crew chief, ascends steps to a KC-10 Extender with his wingman during an exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2021. The Fire Department worked together during the exercise, which trained on the ability to use rescue tools to execute an emergency extrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6735170
    VIRIN: 210714-F-VZ160-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.73 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Fire Department exercises and trains [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Fire Department
    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380 AEW
    al dhafra

