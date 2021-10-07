Torpedo Drill

210711-N-IJ902-10179 Coral Sea (July 11, 2021)—Ensign Miles James jettisons an Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC), used to disrupt torpedo firing solutions, while the ship executes a torpedo defense manuever. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 by SN Nicholas Skyles