Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Torpedo Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    Torpedo Drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    210711-N-IJ902-10179 Coral Sea (July 11, 2021)—Ensign Miles James jettisons an Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC), used to disrupt torpedo firing solutions, while the ship executes a torpedo defense manuever. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6735127
    VIRIN: 210711-N-IJ902-179
    Resolution: 4085x2918
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torpedo Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commodore visit
    MV-22B Osprey
    Admiral Visits USS Germantown
    Admiral Visits USS Germantown
    MV-22B Osprey Takeoff
    Torpedo Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS Germantown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT