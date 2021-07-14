Admiral Visits USS Germantown

210714-N-IJ902-10220 Coral Sea (July 14, 2021)—Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl inspects a compartment on a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) on the deck of USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

Date Taken: 07.14.2021