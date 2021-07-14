Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Osprey [Image 2 of 6]

    MV-22B Osprey

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    210714-N-IJ902-10306 Coral Sea (July 14, 2021)—Sailors and Marines board an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6735123
    VIRIN: 210714-N-IJ902-306
    Resolution: 4744x3389
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Osprey [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    7th Fleet
    USS Germantown

