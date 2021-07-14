Commodore visit

210714-N-IJ902-10150 Coral Sea (July 14, 2021)—Capt. Greg Baker, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron Eleven (CPR 11), uses the 1MC to congratulate the crew of USS Germantown (LSD 42) after a successful and challenging exercise conducted with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

