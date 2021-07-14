MV-22B Osprey Takeoff

210714-N-IJ902-10350 Coral Sea (July 14, 2021)—An MV-22B Osprey is directed to take off by two Landing Signalmen Enlisted (LSE) from the flight deck of USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

