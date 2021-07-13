Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Longhurst, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes an inflight refueling operation in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, July 13, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

