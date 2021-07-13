Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia [Image 6 of 9]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Szombathelyi, an aircrew master with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conducts a drogue change prior to taking off in support of Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, July 13, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 04:30
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    MV-22B Ospreys
    Talisman Sabre 21

