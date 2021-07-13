Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Szombathelyi, an aircrew master with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conducts a drogue change prior to taking off in support of Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, July 13, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

