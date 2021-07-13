U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrodor Squadron 363, based out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, prepare to conduct an aerial refueling with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 13, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6733566 VIRIN: 210713-M-ST088-2113 Resolution: 5543x3118 Size: 5.47 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.