Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Szombathelyi, an aircrew master with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, conducts pre-flight inspections prior to taking off in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 13, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

