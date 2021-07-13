Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct aerial refueling in Australia

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Reinhardt, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes a refueling operations in flight during aerial refueling in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 13, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

