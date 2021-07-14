U.S. Army Maj. Adrienne Cox, officer-in-charge of dental with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, cleans a child’s teeth a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. During the engagement, medical teams will perform primary care, preventive medicine, dental, dermatology, optometry, and pharmacy services to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6733032 VIRIN: 210714-F-SI788-1151 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.37 MB Location: PROVIDENCIA, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.