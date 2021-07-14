JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PROVIDENCIA, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo, the Colombian military and Defensa Civil Colombiana attend an opening ceremony for a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. These engagements increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, key members of the U.S. and foreign militaries, non-governmental organizations, host nation government agencies and local civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

