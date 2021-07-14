Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo, the Colombian military and Defensa Civil Colombiana attend an opening ceremony for a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. These engagements increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, key members of the U.S. and foreign militaries, non-governmental organizations, host nation government agencies and local civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6733022 VIRIN: 210714-F-SI788-1073 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.81 MB Location: PROVIDENCIA, CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.