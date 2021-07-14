JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia

Local residents line up to receive medical care during a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. These engagements increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, key members of the U.S. and foreign militaries, non-governmental organizations, host nation government agencies and local civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

