Everth Julio Hawkins Sjogreen, governor of San Andres, Colombia, addresses the audience during an opening ceremony for a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. During the engagement, medical teams will perform primary care, preventive medicine, dental, dermatology, optometry, and pharmacy services to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Marleah Cabano