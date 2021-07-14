U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derrick Williams, a medical provider with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, gives opening remarks during an opening ceremony for a Global Health Engagement in Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14, 2021. During the engagement, medical teams will perform primary care, preventive medicine, dental, dermatology, optometry, and pharmacy services to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6733023
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-SI788-1076
|Resolution:
|5156x3352
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|PROVIDENCIA, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to residents of Providencia [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
