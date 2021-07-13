Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker, left, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, combined air operations certification team, after observing a training scramble conducted in support of NATO’s Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. This year marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6731992 VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-013 Resolution: 6632x4421 Size: 12.37 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.