Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker, left, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, combined air operations certification team, after observing a training scramble conducted in support of NATO’s Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. This year marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
