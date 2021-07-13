Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 1 of 6]

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker with the combined air operations certification team, gives a thumbs up to a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during NATO Air Policing certification at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. This year’s mission marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-007
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing"
    AIRCOM

