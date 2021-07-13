Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker with the combined air operations certification team, gives a thumbs up to a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during NATO Air Policing certification at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. This year’s mission marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

