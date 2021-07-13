Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 4 of 6]

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, Air Operations Centre director, of NATO‘s Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem, Germany, observes an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during certification for NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-010
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

