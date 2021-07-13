Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, Air Operations Centre director, of NATO‘s Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem, Germany, observes an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during certification for NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

