U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, Air Operations Centre director, of NATO‘s Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem, Germany, observes an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during certification for NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|07.13.2021
|07.14.2021 10:06
|6731990
|210714-F-AN818-010
|6987x4658
|12.9 MB
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|12
|1
This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
