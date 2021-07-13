U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, Air Operations Centre director, of NATO‘s Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem, Germany, observes an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, during certification for NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO certification designated the 493rd Fighter Squadron “mission ready,” and they will remain on standby for the duration of their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6731989 VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-009 Resolution: 6958x4970 Size: 14.68 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.