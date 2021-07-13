Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 2 of 6]

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, center, and Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker, right, with the combined air operations certification team, listen to a pre-flight briefing in support of NATO’s Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO certification is necessary to achieve readiness status required in the prescribed time, meeting NATO standing operating and reporting procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6731988
    VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-008
    Resolution: 7602x5068
    Size: 14.61 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland
    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland
    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland
    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland
    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland
    Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing"
    AIRCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT