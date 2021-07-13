U.S. Air Force Col. Steve Carocci, center, and Royal Air Force squadron leader Craig Docker, right, with the combined air operations certification team, listen to a pre-flight briefing in support of NATO’s Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 13, 2021. NATO certification is necessary to achieve readiness status required in the prescribed time, meeting NATO standing operating and reporting procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6731988 VIRIN: 210714-F-AN818-008 Resolution: 7602x5068 Size: 14.61 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing meets certification requirements for NATO Air Policing in Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.