Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Fabian Zinnermon, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight training officer, shows children proper baton safety and use during the Junior Police Course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 7, 2021. The Junior Police Course gave children the opportunity to see what Security Forces Airmen do and how they execute their mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

