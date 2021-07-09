Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Alexander, 100th Security Forces Squadron armory NCO in charge, teaches children about police equipment during the Junior Police Course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 7, 2021. The Junior Police Course gave children the opportunity to see what Security Forces Airmen do and how they execute their mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

