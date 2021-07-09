A child from the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Youth Center lifts up a police riot shield during the Junior Police Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 7, 2021. The Junior Police Course included a K-9 demonstration, drone demonstration, apprehension demonstration and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 05:24
|Photo ID:
|6730202
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-SZ986-0004
|Resolution:
|4933x3289
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT