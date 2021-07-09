Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children [Image 6 of 6]

    Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jerell Hull, 100th Security Forces Squadron armory NCO in charge, answers questions during the Junior Police Course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 7, 2021. The Junior Police Course included a K-9 demonstration, drone demonstration, apprehension demonstration and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

