A child from the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Youth Center holds a police riot shield during the Junior Police Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 7, 2021. The Junior Police Course gave children the opportunity to see what Security Forces Airmen do and how they execute their mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 05:24 Photo ID: 6730199 VIRIN: 210709-F-SZ986-0005 Resolution: 6732x4488 Size: 2.53 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Police Course teaches RAF Mildenhall children [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.