    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210712-N-DW158-1602 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    UK Carrier Strike Group 21

