USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21

210712-N-DW158-1055 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), left, and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|07.12.2021
|07.12.2021 10:51
|6729068
|210712-N-DW158-1055
|2387x3577
|836.77 KB
|GULF OF ADEN
|9
|4
UK, Dutch and U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Joint Interoperability Exercise in Gulf of Aden
