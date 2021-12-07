210712-N-DW158-1550 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6729071 VIRIN: 210712-N-DW158-1550 Resolution: 5520x3684 Size: 891.45 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.