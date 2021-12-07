210712-N-DW158-1505 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth ( R 08), front, and aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6729069 VIRIN: 210712-N-DW158-1505 Resolution: 5520x2182 Size: 956.87 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.