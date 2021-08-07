Incoming commander U.S. Navy Capt. Frank T. Ingargiola takes his place on stage during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021.The ceremony took place atop an old flight deck inside historic Hangar 1. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6728881 VIRIN: 210708-F-VM078-1002 Resolution: 7211x4813 Size: 10.34 MB Location: NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.