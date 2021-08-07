U.S. Navy Capt. Frank T. Ingargiola takes the stage as NSA Lakehurst’s new commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021. In his speech he gave thanks, citing Phillipians 2:3 and other quotes he strives to live in his personal and work life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6728878 VIRIN: 210708-F-VM078-1008 Resolution: 3513x4391 Size: 16.75 MB Location: NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.