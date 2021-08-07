Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Capt. Frank T. Ingargiola takes the stage as NSA Lakehurst’s new commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021. In his speech he gave thanks, citing Phillipians 2:3 and other quotes he strives to live in his personal and work life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

