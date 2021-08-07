U.S. Navy Sailors stand for the arrival of the official party at the NSA Lakehurst change of command ceremony Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 09:33
|Photo ID:
|6728877
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-VM078-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
