    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 5 of 8]

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors stand for the arrival of the official party at the NSA Lakehurst change of command ceremony Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6728877
    VIRIN: 210708-F-VM078-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Navy
    Joint Base MDL
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

