NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

U.S. Navy Capt. William R. Sherrod relinquished command of Naval Air Engineering Station Lakehurst to Capt. Frank T. Ingargiola during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8.



Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic commander, presided over the ceremony.



Rock’s speech credited Sherrod for his achievements during his tour, including his doctoral research, which focused on identifying solutions to barriers for women in Naval Aviation.



“Thank you for making a difference here,” said Rock. “Thank you for being an incredible leader and incredible mentor and a really incredible friend.”



Rock awarded Sherrod the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as Commanding Officer.



“I can honestly say that I'll never forget my time here...as it is winding down, I thought that I was ready to go,” Sherrod said. “I kind of realized maybe I'm not ready to go, but it is time. To my shipmates, I want to make sure that I extend to you fair winds and following seas, a warm light to guide the course and another ship with you who may stand the watch, weather the storm and help you navigate the rocks in the shoals. God bless each of you.”



Following the reading of orders, Ingargolia assumed command of NSA Lakehurst. In his speech he gave thanks, citing Phillipians 2:3 and other quotes he strives to live in his personal and work life.



“A citation that I try to live by should resonate with every branch of the military,” Ingargolia said. “Be strong when you are weak. Be brave when you are scared. Be humble when you're victorious. Be badass everyday. Thank you for being with us on this special day and I look forward to being here and I'm sure it will be a very challenging and rewarding tour.”



The ceremony concluded and the officials departed to the sound of traditional bell-ringing, a sound symbolizing a new chapter for NSA Lakehurst.

